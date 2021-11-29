Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man facing drug trafficking charges following arrest in Yorkton, Sask.

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 5:53 pm
A search warrant executed on Nov. 26 at a Yorkton home resulted in the seizure of about 52 grams of cocaine.
A search warrant executed on Nov. 26 at a Yorkton home resulted in the seizure of about 52 grams of cocaine. Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged after a drug trafficking investigation in Yorkton, Sask.

According to police, officers from the Yorkton RCMP detachment and Yorkton Municipal General Investigation Section ran a search warrant at a residence on Agriculture Avenue in Yorkton.

Read more: Kawacatoose man faces second degree murder charge

Investigators found about 52 grams of cocaine, which were divided into 75 packages, along with a sum of cash.

Trending Stories

Police arrested Acol Welid Agor Dau at the residence and charged him with trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Dau was remanded to appear in court on Monday in Yorkton.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group' Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group
Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagDrug Trafficking tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagEdmonton News tagYorkton tagYorkton RCMP tagAcol tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers