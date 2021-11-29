Edmonton man facing drug trafficking charges following arrest in Yorkton, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged after a drug trafficking investigation in Yorkton, Sask.
According to police, officers from the Yorkton RCMP detachment and Yorkton Municipal General Investigation Section ran a search warrant at a residence on Agriculture Avenue in Yorkton.
Investigators found about 52 grams of cocaine, which were divided into 75 packages, along with a sum of cash.
Police arrested Acol Welid Agor Dau at the residence and charged him with trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Dau was remanded to appear in court on Monday in Yorkton.
