Inquest postponed into fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A judge has approved an adjournment until next month for an inquest into a fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba.

Conductor Kevin Anderson died in September 2018 after he was trapped for more than eight hours when the Hudson Bay Railway freight train went off the tracks southwest of Thompson.

Another crew member was seriously injured but survived.

0:47 Drone video reveals spreading oil spill after CN train derails Drone video reveals spreading oil spill after CN train derails – Feb 20, 2019

A Transportation Safety Board investigation found the track in the area was neglected and susceptible to heavy rain and high water levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Derailed train that killed worker now leaking fuel into northern Manitoba river

The inquest was called to review the circumstances relating to Anderson’s death and how multiple agencies respond to serious incidents in remote areas.

Nine parties, including Anderson’s family, are taking part in the inquest, which will begin Jan. 10, 2022 in The Pas and is scheduled to run for three weeks.

1:26 ‘I know things haven’t been easy’: Trudeau helps celebrate first train to Churchill ‘I know things haven’t been easy’: Trudeau helps celebrate first train to Churchill – Nov 1, 2018