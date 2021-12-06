Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest postponed into fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 12:59 pm
An aerial view of a train derailment near Ponton, Man., is seen on Sept. 15, 2018 in this handout photo. View image in full screen
An aerial view of a train derailment near Ponton, Man., is seen on Sept. 15, 2018 in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Transportation Safety Board of Canada

A judge has approved an adjournment until next month for an inquest into a fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba.

Conductor Kevin Anderson died in September 2018 after he was trapped for more than eight hours when the Hudson Bay Railway freight train went off the tracks southwest of Thompson.

Read more: One man dead, another left with life-threatening injuries after train derailment

Another crew member was seriously injured but survived.

Click to play video: 'Drone video reveals spreading oil spill after CN train derails' Drone video reveals spreading oil spill after CN train derails
Drone video reveals spreading oil spill after CN train derails – Feb 20, 2019

A Transportation Safety Board investigation found the track in the area was neglected and susceptible to heavy rain and high water levels.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Derailed train that killed worker now leaking fuel into northern Manitoba river

The inquest was called to review the circumstances relating to Anderson’s death and how multiple agencies respond to serious incidents in remote areas.

Nine parties, including Anderson’s family, are taking part in the inquest, which will begin Jan. 10, 2022 in The Pas and is scheduled to run for three weeks.

Click to play video: '‘I know things haven’t been easy’: Trudeau helps celebrate first train to Churchill' ‘I know things haven’t been easy’: Trudeau helps celebrate first train to Churchill
‘I know things haven’t been easy’: Trudeau helps celebrate first train to Churchill – Nov 1, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Transportation Safety Board tagInquest tagThompson tagThe Pas tagFatal train derailment tagHudson Bay Railway tagKevin Anderson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers