September 19, 2018 9:10 am

Derailed train that killed worker now leaking fuel into northern Manitoba river

By The Canadian Press

Two men were trapped after a freight train derailed in northern Manitoba Saturday night.

A train that derailed in northern Manitoba on Saturday, killing a railway worker, is leaking diesel fuel into the Metishto River.

Manitoba Sustainable Development says the fuel is from one of the locomotives. The province says spill recovery equipment is being used to clean up the fuel at the site.

The derailment happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, when a bridge on the Hudson Bay Rail line gave out near Ponton, Man., according to the Thompson Fire Department.

The train was carrying cargo including gasoline, liquid propane gas and butane, but there has been no indication that any of that has spilled or
leaked.

The Arctic Gateway Group has said a second railway employee sustained serious injuries in the wreck, and VIA Rail says it has been forced to suspend operations between Winnipeg and Gillam because of the derailment.

