September 16, 2018 11:51 am

Weekend train derailment south of Thompson, Manitoba leaves two men trapped

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Two men were trapped after a freight train derailed in northern Manitoba Saturday night.

File / Global News
The derailment happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, when a bridge on the Hudson Bay Rail line gave out near Ponton, Man., according to the Thompson Fire Department.

Adrienne Burton with the Thompson Fire Department says one of the men trapped was freed Saturday, while the other man was rescued  Sunday morning and airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Burton could not comment on the condition of the first man who was freed.

The 27-car train was carrying liquefied petroleum at the time of the derailment, Burton said.

Ponton is approximately 545 km northwest of Winnipeg.
