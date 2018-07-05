Crime
VIA Rail train from Winnipeg derails in Saskatchewan

Sixteen passengers and five crew members were on board the train.

A train that runs between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan derailed early Thursday morning, according to VIA Rail.

The company says at 3:05 a.m., Train 693 derailed approximately 37 kilometres north of Hudson Bay, Sask.

Sixteen passengers and five crew members were on board the train. Two crew members and one passenger have minor injuries.

All people are being taken to Hudson Bay Health Care.

Transpiration Safety Board of Canada spokesman Alexandre Fournier says the train was going about 50 kilometres an hour when it reached an area of track that had washed out.

The derailment happened in a remote area with no access road.

Emergency crews remain on scene.

More to come.

 

 

Global News