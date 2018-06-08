Train derailment south of Red Deer shuts down portion of Highway 2A
A section of Highway 2A was shut down south of Red Deer Friday evening after a train derailment in the area.
The highway was shut down in both directions at McKenzie Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Alberta 511.
Emergency crews were on scene Friday evening.
It’s not known how many train vehicles left the tracks or if anything spilled from the cars.
Global News has reached out to Canadian Pacific Railway, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board for further information.
More to come…
