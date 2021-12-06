Guelph Humane Society’s kennel adoption program begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society’s Happy Tails Begin Here – Kennel Adoption program is underway.

As a way to help launch its new location, the organization is allowing individuals and businesses to adopt a kennel or a cage in an area of the building for up to a year.

Manager of donor relations Jennifer Fraser said the money you donate will go towards animal care.

“You basically adopt one of these locations, which essentially is a temporary home, for animal in care,” Fraser said.

“There is a certain price based on the location in the building, and then basically it’s yours for the year.”

The organization’s new location is at 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd. and Fraser said there are about 90 kennels, cages and enclosures used to house the animals that are in its care.

She said you will also have the option to customize a plaque that comes with the kennel you adopt.

In addition to supporting the humane society, Fraser said customizing the plaque offers a sentimental value for many people too.

“It might be a photo of that pet or individual. It could be a phrase from a person, it could be something fun and memorable that their pet used to do,” she said.

“It provides a way of sort of giving back to possibly a place you adopted a pet and helping other animals just like you helped the pet that you had.”

Individuals have used the plaques to honour loved ones, including pets, while businesses like Linamar and Alliance Roofing have adopted cages and have included their company name and/or logo on their plaque.

Fraser said the funds go towards a variety of programs and services including medication, shelter and food.

The organization said you can adopt kennels and cages in the dog and cat adoption rooms, small animal rooms and less public spaces.

To learn about prices and location, you can go to the humane society’s website.