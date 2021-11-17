OSPCA and Humane Society begin annual holiday pet adoption campaign

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has launched its annual holiday adoption campaign.

The provincial initiative, called ” iAdopt For the Holidays,” runs until Dec. 31.

“We want as many animals as possible to find homes during the holidays or before the end of the year,” said Esther McCutcheon, manager of the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre.

“Most years ‘iAdopt For the Holidays’ is a wonderful success and I look forward to this year seeing all of the animals that go home.”

In fact, 500 animals across the province found homes last year thanks to this campaign.

“It is a lot like match-making because you want something to last forever. You want the folks to be happy, you want the animal to be happy and you want both of them to get something out of the relationship,” McCutcheon said.

But, she warns that a pet is a commitment, and those interested should know that heading in. She says the average lifespan for a cat is 12 to 18 years old, and some dogs, depending on their breeds, can live well past a decade.

“It’s something we encourage people to think about when thinking about adopting a pet because it’s not just about the adoption fee — it’s about all of the care that they’re going to need throughout the rest of their lives,” she said.

To check out all of the available animals at the Lennox and Addington Centre, visit the local OSPCA website.

