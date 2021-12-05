Two N.B. schools move to remote learning, more COVID-19 cases confirmed on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Two elementary schools in Fredericton are closing to in-class learning for two days, as more cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend “among students and/or adults.”

Park Street Elementary School and Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School will move to distance learning on Monday and Tuesday.

“This means that students will not report to the building for school. Public Health and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development support this decision, which will help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus,” wrote Jay Colpitts, director of schools for COVID-19 response, in a letter to families.

The schools, which are part of Anglophone West School District, are working with Public Health officials to identify close contacts among students and school personnel. Close contacts will receive a letter from Public Health with instructions on what to do next, in regards to testing and isolation.

As well, COVID-19 rapid test kits will be available for pick-up at both schools on Monday and Tuesday during regular operational hours.

“For peace of mind, families who were not identified as close contacts, are also welcome to pick up test kits during these hours,” the letter read.

Students should “plan to attend school” on Wednesday, unless they are required to self-isolate.

Any child who is showing signs of COVID-19 should register for a test, or call Tele-Care 811.

On Sunday, the province reported 118 new cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases, 53 were in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) — including 24 among people aged 19 and under.