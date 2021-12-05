Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Two N.B. schools move to remote learning, more COVID-19 cases confirmed on weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 4:40 pm
Park Street Elementary School and Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School in Fredericton will move to distance learning on Monday and Tuesday. . View image in full screen
Park Street Elementary School and Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School in Fredericton will move to distance learning on Monday and Tuesday. . File/Global News

Two elementary schools in Fredericton are closing to in-class learning for two days, as more cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend “among students and/or adults.”

Park Street Elementary School and Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School will move to distance learning on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.B. reports 118 new cases as ‘Winter Action Plan’ restrictions begin

“This means that students will not report to the building for school.  Public Health and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development support this decision, which will help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus,” wrote Jay Colpitts, director of schools for COVID-19 response, in a letter to families.

The schools, which are part of Anglophone West School District, are working with Public Health officials to identify close contacts among students and school personnel. Close contacts will receive a letter from Public Health with instructions on what to do next, in regards to testing and isolation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As well, COVID-19 rapid test kits will be available for pick-up at both schools on Monday and Tuesday during regular operational hours.

“For peace of mind, families who were not identified as close contacts, are also welcome to pick up test kits during these hours,” the letter read.

Click to play video: 'N.B. starting new system of COVID-19 restrictions' N.B. starting new system of COVID-19 restrictions
N.B. starting new system of COVID-19 restrictions

Students should “plan to attend school” on Wednesday, unless they are required to self-isolate.

Any child who is showing signs of COVID-19 should register for a test, or call Tele-Care 811.

On Sunday, the province reported 118 new cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases, 53 were in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) — including 24 among people aged 19 and under.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 schools tagNB COVID-19 tagNB COVID-19 cases tagAnglophone West School District tagFredericton schools covid tagGibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School tagPark Street Elementary School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers