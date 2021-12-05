COVID-19: N.B. reports 118 new cases as ‘Winter Action Plan’ restrictions begin

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months on Sunday, as the province enters Level 1 of its so-called Winter Action Plan.

There were 118 new cases identified, as well as one death and 87 recoveries.

The last time the new daily case count was over 100 was on Oct. 14, when 133 cases were recorded.

There are now 752 active cases.

The death involved a person in their 80s in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

There are now 46 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care. Fourteen of the people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons, but contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, and Miramichi.

Of those in hospital, 22 are over age 60 and one person is under the age of 19, the province said in a news release.

Nine people are on a ventilator.

Public Health reported 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, while 87.3 per cent have received at least one dose.

Winter Action Plan begins

Sunday marks the first day of the province’s Winter Action Plan, which includes restrictions and rules meant to curb COVID-19 in the province.

The province is beginning at Level 1, which includes masking outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained and physical distancing in indoor public spaces that do not require proof of vaccination, such as retail stores, malls, salons and spas.

“These locations can choose to either implement physical distancing measures or require proof of vaccination for all patrons,” the province said.

Level 1 also limits informal indoor household gatherings to 20 people. Outdoor gatherings can have 50 people.

“Due to the higher risk associated with being unvaccinated, it is recommended that unvaccinated individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated do not attend household gatherings,” the province noted.

Breakdown of new cases

The 23 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

10 people 19 and under;

six people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

three people 60-69.

Sixteen cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 18 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

one person 40-49;

two people 50-59;

four people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Eight cases are under investigation and 10 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 53 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

24 people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

four people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

nine people 50-59;

five people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Forty-five cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

one person 19 and under;

one person 30-39;

one person 40-49; and

one person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under; and

one person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 50-59 who is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 15 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

three people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

two people 60-69;

one person 70-79; and

one person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

