SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Volunteers join forces to help with B.C. flood relief

By Miranda Fatur Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 8:23 pm
Team Rubicon volunteer Ron Sine conducting site surveys near the Othello Tunnels. View image in full screen
Team Rubicon volunteer Ron Sine conducting site surveys near the Othello Tunnels. Team Rubicon

As the province grapples with the aftermath of widespread, devastating flooding, there’s been an outpouring of support for those directly dealing with the damage.

Read more: Tiny volunteer air force working around the clock to feed, supply flood-stricken B.C.

One of the many groups helping out is called Team Rubicon Canada – a nonprofit that uses the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to deploy emergency response teams.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon have the skills and knowledge needed to help out after disaster strikes.

“We’re more the tactical, get dirty, get hands-on kind of stuff,” volunteer Ric Henderson told Global News.

The group is currently in the Fraser Valley, helping with hazard mapping, identifying issues on roads and mapping out flooded properties.

Story continues below advertisement

Next, they’ll be helping individuals with their flooded homes by going in to remove belongings, drywall and carpet.

“Everybody has a unique set of skills. There’s all kinds of things that need to be done, whether it’s helping with sandbagging, the incident management, the logistics, helping feed and housing our people.… There’s all sorts of skills we look for,” Henderson said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Comfort food: Kamloops locals step up to help truckers stuck in B.C. due to floods' Comfort food: Kamloops locals step up to help truckers stuck in B.C. due to floods
Comfort food: Kamloops locals step up to help truckers stuck in B.C. due to floods – Nov 18, 2021

Another group lending a hand is the Yarrow Food Hub. It started as a single table on Nov. 19 and has grown into an important resource for flooded-out residents in and surrounding the community of Yarrow.

“We sat down and decided the little table on the side of the road needed to be much, much better. People can walk in and take what they need. We have crockpots, the ladies cook and bake and do buns for us every day,” Yarrow Food Hub’s Victoria Kuit said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Together — How you can help flood-ravaged communities

Kuit said the hub is also the go-to spot for people needing anything from a hot lunch to clothing, blankets and safety gear.

“We’ve sat out and listened to some really terrible stories. We just try to support everybody,” she added.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC Flooding tagbc storm tagBC Floods tagFlood Relief tagTeam Rubicon tagBC flood relief tagYarrow Food Hub tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers