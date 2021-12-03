Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary man accused in ex-girlfriend’s daughter’s death to learn verdict next month

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 2:40 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. View image in full screen
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service

A Calgary judge says he will hand down a decision next month on whether a man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend is also guilty of killing her daughter.

Robert Leeming, who is 36, pleaded guilty at the start of his trial last month to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett in 2019, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Justice Keith Yamauchi told court today he will hand down his verdict in the child’s death on Jan. 24.

Leeming testified he was looking after Aliyah when she fell down some stairs, and he later found her limp and unresponsive.

He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child.

Lovett had been his girlfriend but was at that time living in his house as a tenant.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were found buried in a remote campground west of Calgary.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
