B.C. floods: Province providing update Friday as drier weather allows for repairs

Cooler and drier weather is giving some much-needed relief to B.C.’s Fraser Valley Friday following devastating flooding.
Military crews say a massive Tiger Dam across from Highway 1 is now fully removed, allowing traffic between Abbotsford and Hope to return to normal.
Evacuation orders still remain in place throughout the Sumas Prairie region, however, and hundreds of residents are still facing a daunting road ahead as repairs continue.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is expected to give an update on the flooding situation in B.C. at 11:30 a.m. PT. That will be streamed live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.
Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said at a media briefing Thursday the drier weather and receding floodwaters will be critical for the removal of carcasses of animals who died in the flooding.
“We know at this point there are 628,000 poultry reported dead, 420 dairy cattle deceased and approximately 12,000 hogs,” she said.
“And also of note, there (are) 110 beehives that have been submerged.”
It is not yet known how many bees could have died in the flooding.
Meanwhile, a mudslide has badly damaged one home in Mission and knocked out access to several others.
The landslide thundered down on a rural road in the Silverdale neighbourhood on the north side of Hope.
Luckily no one was home at the time but the one house was so badly damaged it is no longer habitable.
Three other homes were not damaged but the slide mangled the road leading to them and cut out the hydro lines.
