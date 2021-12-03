SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Weather

B.C. floods: Province providing update Friday as drier weather allows for repairs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 1:41 pm
A section of road falls into the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A section of road falls into the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Cooler and drier weather is giving some much-needed relief to B.C.’s Fraser Valley Friday following devastating flooding.

Military crews say a massive Tiger Dam across from Highway 1 is now fully removed, allowing traffic between Abbotsford and Hope to return to normal.

Evacuation orders still remain in place throughout the Sumas Prairie region, however, and hundreds of residents are still facing a daunting road ahead as repairs continue.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is expected to give an update on the flooding situation in B.C. at 11:30 a.m. PT. That will be streamed live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Abbotsford, B.C. residents clean up as flood waters recede after 3 storms

Read more: Highways in B.C. starting to reopen but free-flowing traffic still months away, says minister

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said at a media briefing Thursday the drier weather and receding floodwaters will be critical for the removal of carcasses of animals who died in the flooding.

Trending Stories

“We know at this point there are 628,000 poultry reported dead, 420 dairy cattle deceased and approximately 12,000 hogs,” she said.

“And also of note, there (are) 110 beehives that have been submerged.”

It is not yet known how many bees could have died in the flooding.

B.C. floods: How to support Fraser Valley farmers impacted by flooding

Read more: B.C. floods — Thousands of pigs, cows, chickens and likely bees died in Fraser Valley

Meanwhile, a mudslide has badly damaged one home in Mission and knocked out access to several others.

The landslide thundered down on a rural road in the Silverdale neighbourhood on the north side of Hope.

Luckily no one was home at the time but the one house was so badly damaged it is no longer habitable.

Three other homes were not damaged but the slide mangled the road leading to them and cut out the hydro lines.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m.

