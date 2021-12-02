Opening of Edmonton’s Valley Line Southeast LRT delayed yet again

Send this page to someone via email

The opening date of Edmonton’s Valley Line Southeast LRT has been pushed back yet again.

TransEd CEO Ronald Joncas said Thursday afternoon that the line connecting downtown with Mill Woods will not open until summer 2022. TransEd is the public-private partner building the 13-kilometre line.

Thursday’s announcement comes after TransEd announced in October that the opening of the line would be delayed to the first quarter of 2022. An exact date was not provided at the time.

The line was originally slated to be ready for passengers in December 2020 before being delayed to the end of this year.

In October, the company said the delayed opening was to allow time for the train testing, as well as delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic; staff have been sick and supplies have been delayed.

In his update Thursday in Edmonton, Joncas said the project was 96 per cent complete. He said TransEd has shared the updated timeline with the City of Edmonton.

Joncas said there isn’t one single issue behind the latest delay. He explained that the company met with each of the subcontractors and realized they wouldn’t be able to meet deadlines.

The line is now testing trains along the line between Mill Woods and City Centre.

Joncas also said that the shared-use path on the Tawatinâ Bridge, which connects the north and south banks of the North Saskatchewan River, should be open within days or weeks.

The eight-metre-wide pathway underneath the bridge was scheduled to open at the end of November.

Joncas said the path is awaiting inspection.

The City of Edmonton had previously said it will not be responsible for any extra costs associated with the delay.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News.

