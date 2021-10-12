Menu

First train crosses Tawatinâ Bridge as testing expands on Valley Line Southeast LRT

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 12:24 pm
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Global News

Another milestone in the Valley Line Southeast LRT project was met on Tuesday, as the first train crossed the new Tawatinâ Bridge.

The low-floor train crossing the bridge over the North Saskatchewan River marks the beginning of train testing into the new Quarters Tunnel and the downtown core.

“This train movement expands our testing activity from the south to the north side of the river for the first time,” said Dallas Lindskog, communications manager with TransEd, the public-private partner building the 13-kilometre line from Mill Woods to downtown.

“Going forward, energization of the overhead wires and train testing will occur along the full 13-kilometre alignment of the Valley Line.”

Read more: Valley Line LRT begins train testing in Edmonton’s Strathearn area

The start of testing north of the river is the next step as the company prepares for line-wide testing. Up until now, all energization and train testing has primarily been in the Mill Woods area and communities south of the river.

“This is an opportunity for people who live, work and play downtown to witness how the low-floor trains move and integrate with the environment,” Dallas said in a news release Tuesday.

“A key feature of the Valley Line Southeast LRT is that it does not include crossing arms, gates or bells. The Valley Line is integrated with the environment and will operate in alignment with the traffic signalling system and with the train driver’s line-of-sight view.”

Read more: Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT

The name Tawatinâ is Cree for “valley.” The Tawatinâ Bridge connects the north and south banks of the North Saskatchewan River, replacing the former Cloverdale footbridge.

Click to play video: 'Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT' Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT
Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT – Sep 12, 2020

It also includes an eight-metre-wide shared-use pathway underneath the bridge, which is expected to open in the fall. The path will connect to existing river valley trails.

The City of Edmonton commissioned local Indigenous artists to create 400 painted panels for the underside of the bridge, which are meant to celebrate the history of the region.

The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in gallery mode
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Global News
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in gallery mode
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Global News
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in gallery mode
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Global News
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in gallery mode
The first train crossed the Tawatinâ Bridge in Edmonton Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Global News

More to come…

