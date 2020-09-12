Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT

Send this page to someone via email

The Tawatinâ Bridge now connects the north and south banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton.

According to TransEd, on Thursday, crews closed the remaining one-metre gap in the bridge, linking the 13-kilometre southeast Valley Line from the Mill Woods neighbourhood to downtown.

With work on the 260-metre-long bridge deck complete, crews will start installing the two sets of tracks and the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) that will power the new, low-floor trains.

Six OCS poles will be installed on the bridge, TransEd said.

Construction of the eight-metre-wide shared-use path underneath the bridge will also begin. Initially, that was supposed to be done in May 2019, according to TransEd.

Delays plagued construction early on when a concrete block the size of a car was discovered under the river.

Back in January, the first of seven cable stays went up, with the final set installed in August, TransEd said.

The line was originally supposed to open by the end of the year.

The tracks and the shared path are expected to be completed sometime in 2021, according to TransEd.