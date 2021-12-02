Menu

Crime

Police offering $50K reward in hopes of solving 2019 Georgetown, Ont. murder

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:23 pm
Police believe a black Toyota Camry, seen in security camera footage, may have been connected to the November 2019 murder of a Georgetown man. View image in full screen
Police believe a black Toyota Camry, seen in security camera footage, may have been connected to the November 2019 murder of a Georgetown man. Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are upping the ante in a Georgetown, Ont., homicide investigation by offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ryan Lorde, 36, was shot and killed outside his home on Niagara Trail near Monarch Drive just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019.

Read more: Shooting in Georgetown leaves man dead in his own driveway, Halton police say

Detectives say after an “exhaustive” probe, there are no suspects and that the only significant lead is security camera images showing a vehicle of interest.

Halton Regional Police say Ryan Lorde, seen here at age 36, was shot and killed outside of his Georgetown home near Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in 2019. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say Ryan Lorde, seen here at age 36, was shot and killed outside of his Georgetown home near Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in 2019. Halton Regional Police

Investigators believe that a black, 2007 to 2009 four-door sedan caught on security camera around the time of the shooting may be connected to the incident.

It’s suspected to be a Toyota Camry or something similar in appearance that was possibly rented, stolen or loaned at the time of the murder.

Read more: Suspect vehicle possibly connected to 2019 Georgetown, Ont., murder, police say

“The murder of Ryan Lorde has had significant impact on the sense of safety and well being of the local community,” Det. Sgt. Trevor Bradley said in a video release.

“More importantly, his family was left devastated.”

Anyone with information can reach out to police through the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers.

