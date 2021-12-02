Police offering $50K reward in hopes of solving 2019 Georgetown, Ont. murder

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are upping the ante in a Georgetown, Ont., homicide investigation by offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ryan Lorde, 36, was shot and killed outside his home on Niagara Trail near Monarch Drive just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019.

Detectives say after an “exhaustive” probe, there are no suspects and that the only significant lead is security camera images showing a vehicle of interest.

Investigators believe that a black, 2007 to 2009 four-door sedan caught on security camera around the time of the shooting may be connected to the incident.

It’s suspected to be a Toyota Camry or something similar in appearance that was possibly rented, stolen or loaned at the time of the murder.

“The murder of Ryan Lorde has had significant impact on the sense of safety and well being of the local community,” Det. Sgt. Trevor Bradley said in a video release.

“More importantly, his family was left devastated.”

Anyone with information can reach out to police through the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers.