COVID-19: Doug Ford says Ontario taking a ‘cautious’ approach to combating Omicron variant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday that the province was being cautious in its approach to combatting the Omicron COVID-19 variant, including ramping up testing and contact tracing to identify cases. They also said they would have more to say on booster doses in the next few days. Asked about extending testing and isolation requirements, he said further discussions were needed.