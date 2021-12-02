COVID-19: 1 confirmed, 2 probable Omicron cases detected in Halton Region

Send this page to someone via email

One confirmed case and two probable cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in Halton Region, local officials say.

All three cases are linked, with one of the probable cases involving a person who recently travelled to Nigeria, a Halton Region news release said Thursday.

The statement said the individuals are now isolating at home.

All close contacts have been told to isolate and get tested, regardless of their vaccination status “out of an abundance of caution,” the release said.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and I urge all residents to be vigilant given the entry of the Omicron variant in our community,” Halton medical officer of health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said.

Durham Region health officials also announced Thursday that they had confirmed a case of the Omicron variant.

