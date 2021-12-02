SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: 1 confirmed, 2 probable Omicron cases detected in Halton Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 9:25 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Doug Ford says Ontario taking a ‘cautious’ approach to combating Omicron variant' COVID-19: Doug Ford says Ontario taking a ‘cautious’ approach to combating Omicron variant
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford says Ontario taking a 'cautious' approach to combating Omicron variant

One confirmed case and two probable cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in Halton Region, local officials say.

All three cases are linked, with one of the probable cases involving a person who recently travelled to Nigeria, a Halton Region news release said Thursday.

The statement said the individuals are now isolating at home.

Read more: Durham Region detects its 1st confirmed case of Omicron variant

All close contacts have been told to isolate and get tested, regardless of their vaccination status “out of an abundance of caution,” the release said.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and I urge all residents to be vigilant given the entry of the Omicron variant in our community,” Halton medical officer of health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said.

Durham Region health officials also announced Thursday that they had confirmed a case of the Omicron variant.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Durham Region detects its 1st Omicron variant case' COVID-19: Durham Region detects its 1st Omicron variant case
COVID-19: Durham Region detects its 1st Omicron variant case
