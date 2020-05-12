Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicle possibly connected to 2019 Georgetown, Ont., murder: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 11:20 am
Updated May 12, 2020 11:26 am
Police believe a black Toyota Camry, seen in security camera footage, may have been connected to the November 2019 murder of a Georgetown man.
Police believe a black Toyota Camry, seen in security camera footage, may have been connected to the November 2019 murder of a Georgetown man. Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police say they are exploring the possibility that a car seen in security camera footage may have been connected to the death of a Georgetown man in November.

Homicide detectives believe a black four-door 2007-2009 Toyota Camry may have connections to the murder of 36-year-old Ryan Lorde.

“The HRPS is exploring the possibility that this vehicle may have been rented, loaned, stolen or sold between October and November of 2019,” Halton police said in a release on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Shooting in Georgetown leaves man dead in his own driveway, Halton police say

Lorde was found dead outside his home in Georgetown near Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail, which is near 10 Line and 10 Side Road, at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown
Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown

Investigators have been treating the death as a homicide and believe it was a targeted shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, police have no suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-465-8768, the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHalton Regional PoliceHalton RegionGeorgetownGeorgetown shootingHalton shootingmonarch driveHalton HilHalton homicideNiagara Trail
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.