Suspect vehicle possibly connected to 2019 Georgetown, Ont., murder: police

Halton Regional Police say they are exploring the possibility that a car seen in security camera footage may have been connected to the death of a Georgetown man in November.

Homicide detectives believe a black four-door 2007-2009 Toyota Camry may have connections to the murder of 36-year-old Ryan Lorde.

“The HRPS is exploring the possibility that this vehicle may have been rented, loaned, stolen or sold between October and November of 2019,” Halton police said in a release on Tuesday morning.

Lorde was found dead outside his home in Georgetown near Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail, which is near 10 Line and 10 Side Road, at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2019.

2:20 Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown

Investigators have been treating the death as a homicide and believe it was a targeted shooting.

So far, police have no suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-465-8768, the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online.

Police responded to Monarch Dr. Halton Hills on 29 Oct 2019 for report of gun fire @ 11pm and located adult male who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Homicide Unit is investigating and appealing for witnesses and CCTV/Dashcam footage from area. Media release to follow. ^DJS — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 30, 2019