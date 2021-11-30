Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 30 2021 6:21pm
02:11

Ontario reaches 10,000 COVID-related deaths

Over 20 months, there have been 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario. Erica Vella looks beyond the number and speaks with relatives of some of those who have died.

Advertisement

Video Home