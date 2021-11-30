Ontario reaches 10,000 COVID-related deaths since start of pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday as the number of fatalities in the province hit the grim milestone of 10,000 since the start of the pandemic.

In a 20-month global pandemic that was formally declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020, the province recorded its first virus-related death on March 17, 2020 — a 77-year-old man from Barrie, Ont.

Then, the first 1,000 deaths were recorded within the next six weeks by April 30, 2020. Ontario reached 5,000 deaths amid the second wave on Jan. 11, as another thousand deaths were recorded just two and a half weeks later.

Ontario hit just over 9,000 deaths on June 19 as it emerged from a devastating third wave while more people were getting vaccinated as supply ramped up.

It took another five months to record the most recent 1,000 deaths to reach the 10,000-death toll mark.

Ontario has the second-highest death toll in Canada, behind Quebec which has recorded more than 11,500 deaths attributed to COVID so far.

Meanwhile, 687 new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday. The provincial case total now stands at 618,490.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 613 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 481. All three Tuesdays saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 687 new cases recorded, the data showed 310 were unvaccinated people, 19 were partially vaccinated people, 308 were fully vaccinated people and for 50 people the vaccination status was unknown.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 27,129 vaccines (21,456 for a first shot and 5,673 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 86.4 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 89.9 per cent.

There were 601,550 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 560 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,940 — up from the previous day when it was at 6,816, and up from Nov. 23 when it was at 5,487. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 794, which is up from the week prior when it was 675. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 350.

The government said 21476 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 15,824 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3.1 per cent.

