Belleville Police looking for pellet gun shooting suspect

Belleville Police are on the lookout for someone who was shooting a “small calibre-type pellet or BB gun” on Tuesday.

Police say around midnight on Nov. 30, someone was shooting the gun outside a small window of a highrise building on Bridge Street East. The complaint came from the building’s property manager. Surveillance video is being obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belleville Police or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

