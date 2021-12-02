Menu

Canada

Belleville Police looking for pellet gun shooting suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:07 am
Belleville Police are on the lookout for someone responsible for shooting a BB gun outside of an apartment building window. View image in full screen
Belleville Police are on the lookout for someone responsible for shooting a BB gun outside of an apartment building window. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville Police are on the lookout for someone who was shooting a “small calibre-type pellet or BB gun” on Tuesday.

Police say around midnight on Nov. 30, someone was shooting the gun outside a small window of a highrise building on Bridge Street East. The complaint came from the building’s property manager. Surveillance video is being obtained.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation requested

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belleville Police or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

