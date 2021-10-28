Belleville, Ont. police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation requested

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a Belleville, Ont., police officer with assault following an independent investigation requested by the local chief.

According to OPP, the Belleville police chief asked OPP to investigate allegations of an incident involving a 36-year-old man in custody that took place on Sept. 17.

Thursday, OPP said their professional standards unit completed their investigation and charged Belleville police Const. Laura White with assault.

OPP wouldn’t give any more details about the event that led to the investigation but said that Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was not involved in the matter because no serious injury occurred during the incident.

Belleville police say White has been placed on administrative leave.

Story continues below advertisement

She is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Nov. 18.