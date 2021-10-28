Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation requested

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 3:50 pm
OPP have charged a Belleville police officer with assault following an incident that allegedly took place with a man in police custody back in September. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Belleville police officer with assault following an incident that allegedly took place with a man in police custody back in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

OPP have charged a Belleville, Ont., police officer with assault following an independent investigation requested by the local chief.

According to OPP, the Belleville police chief asked OPP to investigate allegations of an incident involving a 36-year-old man in custody that took place on Sept. 17.

Thursday, OPP said their professional standards unit completed their investigation and charged Belleville police Const. Laura White with assault.

Read more: Deputy chief Michael Callaghan named Belleville’s new Chief of Police

OPP wouldn’t give any more details about the event that led to the investigation but said that Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was not involved in the matter because no serious injury occurred during the incident.

Belleville police say White has been placed on administrative leave.

She is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Nov. 18.

