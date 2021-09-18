Menu

Canada
September 18 2021 5:18pm
02:00

Belleville Police unveil new $26 million headquarters

The Belleville Police Service unveiled its new Police Headquarters in a grand opening ceremony that featured speeches, a tree planting and a plaque ceremony.

