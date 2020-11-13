Deputy chief Michael Callaghan named Belleville’s new Chief of Police

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Belleville, Ont., has named a new Chief of Police.

Former deputy chief Michael Callaghan has taken the spot of the top cop in the city.

In early October, the city’s former chief Ron Gignac announced he was retiring after having what he called an “exceptionally challenging and very fatiguing (year) as chief.”

Callaghan has been serving as deputy chief in Belleville since 2017, and before that acted as an inspector for a year with the Belleville Police Services.

Callaghan also served 30 years with the Ottawa Police Service, where he worked in patrol, accident reconstruction, forensic identification, marine, traffic, collision reconstruction, criminal investigations, youth, guns and gangs unit, and firearms, among other avenues.

As a police officer in Ottawa, Callaghan launched the Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear Explosive team, and led the implementation of the Direct Action Response Team.

He spearheaded security in Ottawa for both the G8 and G20 summits held in Canada.

He also acted as a civil litigation liaison officer and is a nationally-certified critical incident commander.

During his time with Ottawa police, “[Callaghan] also had the opportunity to give his sons, Josh and Shamus, their badges when they were sworn in to the same service. His sons returned this honour by presenting him with his badge when he was sworn in as deputy chief in Belleville,” a statement from the city said.

Among his many accomplishments during his long career, the city noted that last year, Callaghan was invested as an officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by Julie Payette during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

