New mudslide forces closure of Highway 99 between Pemberton, Lillooet

Just hours after the province reopened Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, the route was closed again due to a new mudslide.

According to DriveBC, the slide came down onto a stretch of the highway between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road.

The highway was closed in both directions from about 9 kilometres north of Pemberton to Lillooet.

DriveBC said an assessment was underway, with the next update Thursday at noon.

Highway 99 was one of only two routes connecting B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the rest of the province, in the wake of a disasters series of fall storms that triggered flooding and landslides.

It was closed Saturday as a precaution as the second and third atmospheric rivers in a series of storms arrived in B.C.

“The highway infrastructure is vulnerable following recent storm events. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is monitoring the weather and the performance of the highway,” the province warned in a Wednesday media release reopening the highway.

“People should be aware that Highway 99 and others could be closed at any time should conditions change.”

A second route, via Highway 7 and Highway 3, remained open to essential traffic Wednesday evening.

Drivers are being advised to avoid travel if possible, and to check DriveBC before they leave for the latest conditions.