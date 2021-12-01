Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Copping is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

In a media notice about the news conference, the province said Copping will provide an update on the province’s vaccine rollout.

While further details were not released, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that “we hope to have more news on a significant expansion of that eligible booster shot population soon.”

Currently, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available to all Albertans 70 and older, as well as to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people 18 and older. Immunocompromised people 12 and older with specific conditions, residents and seniors supportive living facilities, travellers to areas where mixed vaccine doses are not recognized, some health-care workers and other adults who received the AstraZeneca/Covishield or Janssen vaccine are also currently eligible for a third dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved booster doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for all adults 18 and older. Both approvals stated six months should pass between an individual receiving their second and third doses.

On Monday, Kenney said “we’re not going to start offering booster shots to people until they pass that six months, with the exception of a few unique cases.”

2:58 COVID-19: U.K. to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron COVID-19: U.K. to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron

Kenney also stated that the majority of Albertans would hit that six-month mark in December.

The media notice about Wednesday’s availability did not list Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw as a participant.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that Alberta identified its first cast of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said an individual returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands “about one week ago” tested positive for the Omicron variant while asymptomatic.

Also Tuesday, Alberta identified 238 new cases of COVID-19. There were 434 people in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 81 were being treated in intensive care.

There are 4,545 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.