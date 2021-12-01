SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Wednesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI reviewing COVID-19 booster shot program with arrival of Omicron variant' NACI reviewing COVID-19 booster shot program with arrival of Omicron variant
WATCH ABOVE: Ottawa is looking for expert guidance on COVID-19 booster shots as concern increases over the Omicron variant. Richard Zussman reports.

Alberta’s health minister is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Copping is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

In a media notice about the news conference, the province said Copping will provide an update on the province’s vaccine rollout.

While further details were not released, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that “we hope to have more news on a significant expansion of that eligible booster shot population soon.”

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney announces booster shots for Alberta seniors, health workers, First Nations people

Currently, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available to all Albertans 70 and older, as well as to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people 18 and older. Immunocompromised people 12 and older with specific conditions, residents and seniors supportive living facilities, travellers to areas where mixed vaccine doses are not recognized, some health-care workers and other adults who received the AstraZeneca/Covishield or Janssen vaccine are also currently eligible for a third dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved booster doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for all adults 18 and older. Both approvals stated six months should pass between an individual receiving their second and third doses.

On Monday, Kenney said “we’re not going to start offering booster shots to people until they pass that six months, with the exception of a few unique cases.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.K. to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron' COVID-19: U.K. to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron
COVID-19: U.K. to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron

Kenney also stated that the majority of Albertans would hit that six-month mark in December.

The media notice about Wednesday’s availability did not list Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw as a participant.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that Alberta identified its first cast of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta identifies 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in returning traveller

Hinshaw said an individual returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands “about one week ago” tested positive for the Omicron variant while asymptomatic.

Also Tuesday, Alberta identified 238 new cases of COVID-19. There were 434 people in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 81 were being treated in intensive care.

There are 4,545 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagalberta covid update tagcovid vaccine boosters tagAlberta COVID booster shots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers