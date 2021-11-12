Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot approved by Health Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has approved a booster of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.

The federal health agency gave the greenlight for the shot, also known as Spikevax, on Friday.

Health Canada said it received Moderna’s submission to approve its shot as a booster on Oct. 6.

“After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine booster shot meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Moderna’s booster shot is to be used at least six months after an individual has received two doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna’s booster shot is a half dose of the regular vaccine, according to Health Canada.

Pfizer’s vaccine was given approval as a booster dose for all Canadians 18 years or older earlier this week, making official what some provinces were already doing with regard to boosters.

While it varies by province, some have been already taken up recommendations by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and have begun administering booster shots to certain groups, like adults 70 and older and front-line health-care workers.

“People in Canada should consult their local public health guidance, informed by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, for details on which individuals or groups of people are recommended to receive a booster dose at this time,” Health Canada said Friday.

COVID-19 booster doses are an extra shot given after full vaccination and are designed to help people maintain protection from the virus.