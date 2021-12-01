Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead for the province’s vaccine implementation task force at a 12:30 p.m. online call with reporters.

Global News will stream the media availability live in this story.

Manitoba reported 128 new cases and four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are currently 1,418 active cases in Manitoba and the province’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent. Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 67,877 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,319 deaths linked to the virus.

Wednesday’s press conference comes less than a week after World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned of the the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

They say the heavily mutated strain of COVID-19 is likely to spread internationally and poses a “very high” risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places.

As of Tuesday, Canada had confirmed seven cases of the Omicron variant: four in Ontario, and one each in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.

In the province’s last COVID-19 press release Monday, health officials said the variant had yet to be identified in Manitoba.

Canada has restricted travel from several African countries due to the variant and is seeking guidance on COVID-19 boosters amid its emergence.

Omicron is the fifth and latest variant of concern designated by the WHO.

This variant is more heavily mutated than the other variants of concern, containing at least 30 mutations, which scientists fear might help it spread easily or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.

