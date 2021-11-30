B.C. health officials set to provide COVID-19 amid Omicron variant concerns

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to provide guidance to the province as B.C. continues to monitor for cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Both Henry and Dix told reporters on Monday the province will not be putting in specific Omicron-related restrictions nor will be altering the booster shot program.

The COVID-19 briefing will be carried live at 1:30 pm on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

The latest variant, first reported last week, has led the federal government to restrict travel from countries in southern Africa, and the B.C. government to require additional testing for those who have already arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

About 900 to 1,000 travellers have arrived in Canada from southern Africa in the past few days. Of those, 204 have arrived in B.C.

“We are doing what we need to do, which is everyone who has returned from African countries in question get a PCR test,” Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a “very high” risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places.

1:52 B.C. government monitoring new Omicron COVID-19 variant B.C. government monitoring new Omicron COVID-19 variant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there “may be more” Canada needs to do as it reckons with the newly discovered threat of the Omicron variant.

Five cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in Canada to date.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, we’re watching very, very closely the situation with Omicron. We know that even though Canada has very strong border measures now — we need vaccinations to come to Canada, we need pre-departure tests, we do testing on arrival,” Trudeau told reporters as he walked into a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

“There may be more we need to do and we’ll be looking at it very carefully.”

READ MORE: Targeted travel bans ‘too late’ to stop Omicron COVID-19 variant, experts say

Canada has already taken some steps to batten down its borders in response to worries about the newly discovered Omicron variant. On Friday, the government banned travellers from seven African countries: South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

–with files from Rachel Gilmore