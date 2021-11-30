Menu

Politics

Alberta bill would rename Calgary constituency to honour former cabinet minister Manmeet Bhullar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 6:22 pm
Manmeet Bhullar at a press conference in Edmonton on Jan. 8, 2014.
Manmeet Bhullar at a press conference in Edmonton on Jan. 8, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dean Bennett

The Alberta government is proposing to rename a Calgary constituency to honour former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Manmeet Bhullar.

A bill introduced in the house would extend the name of the Calgary-McCall constituency to Calgary-Bhullar-McCall.

Read more: Alberta PC MLA Manmeet Bhullar killed in highway crash

Bhullar was a legislature member from 2008 until 2015, when he died after being struck by a vehicle while helping another driver on the highway between Edmonton and Calgary.

He served in a number of cabinet portfolios and the McCall constituency is also where the Manmeet Singh Bhullar School is located.

Click to play video: 'Manmeet Singh Bhullar Park a lasting legacy for dedicated politician' Manmeet Singh Bhullar Park a lasting legacy for dedicated politician
Story continues below advertisement

The bill proposes to keep the McCall name, which honours the contributions of First World War veteran Frederick McCall.

Trending Stories

Government House Leader Jason Nixon says the renaming is one more way to recognize Bhullar’s legacy.

“It is our privilege to honour Manmeet, who touched so many lives with his passion and commitment to advocating for the vulnerable and empowering Albertans,” Nixon said Tuesday in a statement.

“He was a dedicated public servant, and gave his life helping someone in need. Alberta lost a great man with his passing, but we will never forget the legacy he left behind.”

Read more: Manmeet Singh Bhullar Park a lasting legacy for dedicated politician

Alberta has honoured other politicians by including their names in constituency titles, including former premiers Peter Lougheed, Ralph Klein and Ernest Manning, former NDP leader Grant Notley and one-time Liberal leader Laurence Decore.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
