Alberta bill would rename Calgary constituency to honour former cabinet minister Manmeet Bhullar

The Alberta government is proposing to rename a Calgary constituency to honour former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Manmeet Bhullar.

A bill introduced in the house would extend the name of the Calgary-McCall constituency to Calgary-Bhullar-McCall.

Bhullar was a legislature member from 2008 until 2015, when he died after being struck by a vehicle while helping another driver on the highway between Edmonton and Calgary.

He served in a number of cabinet portfolios and the McCall constituency is also where the Manmeet Singh Bhullar School is located.

The bill proposes to keep the McCall name, which honours the contributions of First World War veteran Frederick McCall.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon says the renaming is one more way to recognize Bhullar’s legacy.

“It is our privilege to honour Manmeet, who touched so many lives with his passion and commitment to advocating for the vulnerable and empowering Albertans,” Nixon said Tuesday in a statement.

“He was a dedicated public servant, and gave his life helping someone in need. Alberta lost a great man with his passing, but we will never forget the legacy he left behind.”

Alberta has honoured other politicians by including their names in constituency titles, including former premiers Peter Lougheed, Ralph Klein and Ernest Manning, former NDP leader Grant Notley and one-time Liberal leader Laurence Decore.