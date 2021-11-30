COVID-19: 2 people under age of 19 hospitalized in N.B., outbreaks at three hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the province’s active total to 667.

There was also one death, involving a person in their 70s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

There are currently 66 people in hospital due to the virus, 15 of whom are in intensive care.

There are two people under the age of 19 currently hospitalized, the province said.

Meanwhile, outbreaks have been declared at three hospitals — in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

“Of the number of people who are currently hospitalized across the province, 27 individuals contracted COVID-19 while already in hospital for another reason,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that 81.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 86.7 per cent have received their first dose. The percentages have recently dropped because children aged five to 11 are now added to the eligibility list.

1:38 N.B. health minister considers more restrictions ahead of holidays N.B. health minister considers more restrictions ahead of holidays

Regional breakdown of cases

The 16 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

eight people 19 and under

a person 20-29

five people 30-39

a person 60-69

a person 70-79

Ten cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 16 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

a person 20-29

two people 30-39

four people 40-49

a person 50-59

five people 60-69

a person 80-89

Nine cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under

four people 20-29

a person 30-39

three people 40-49

two people 50-59

Eight cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The six new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

four people 40-49

a person 80-89

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.