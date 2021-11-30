Santas Day aims to raise funds for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous will be the on-air focus for 630 CHED as we look to raise money to ensure every child has a toy under the tree this Christmas.

“Santas Day will help raise critical funds that will help us deliver Christmas to thousands of children in need right here in our city,” executive director Angel Benedict said.

Santas Day on 630 CHED will bring stories from long-time volunteers, past recipients, board members and staff to the 630 CHED airwaves throughout the day.

“We’re hoping to take listeners on a magical and uplifting journey,” Benedict said. “One that helps us understand the children and families who receive a gift package from 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, as well as the not-so-surprise ending to our families’ stories, which end with a smile on a kid’s face when they open their gift and a little less stress for their parents this holiday season.”

1:46 Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous – Dec 1, 2020

This year, Santas will provide toy packages to about 20,000 Edmonton children. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Santas has seen a 20 per cent decrease in toy donations.

“Cash donations are an excellent alternative and allow Santa’s helpers to purchase exactly what Santa needs to fulfill all of our kids’ Christmas wish lists,” Benedict said.

Monetary donations will be accepted starting at 6 a.m. and listeners can call 587-416-1000 to donate. Donations can also be made on Santas’ website.

“Every year, regardless of the challenges they face, Edmontonians and all 630 CHED listeners come through to make the holiday season that much brighter for children who may not otherwise find a present under their tree,” Corus radio station manager Brent Pushkarenko said.

“Santas Day helps to ensure the continued success of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, which has put smiles on the faces of thousands upon thousands of children since it was founded in 1955.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Santas Day helps to ensure the continued success of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, which has put smiles on the faces of thousands upon thousands of children since it was founded in 1955."

630 CHED Mornings with Daryl McIntyre gets the day going. Co-host Chelsea Bird will be taking a break from her maternity leave to join the fundraising effort and will be on with Daryl all morning.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., James H. Brown will be matching all donations up to $10,000 for the first power hour.

1:03 Toys on the Turf event aimed at supporting 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Toys on the Turf event aimed at supporting 630 CHED Santas Anonymous – Nov 4, 2021

Shaye Ganam will take over at 9 a.m. with the second power hour until 10 a.m. Sky Eye Measurement will be matching all donations up to $5,000.

Shaye will also have the first of two packages that will be auctioned off live.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., listeners will have the opportunity to bid on a staycation and vacation package valued at $4,000. It includes:

One round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination

Chef’s dinner table for two, courtesy of Sabor Restaurant

Tickets for two to an NHL game at Rogers Place (game TBD)

One night stay at the Varscona on Whyte

One set of luggage

During Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, Caron Measurement and Controls will be matching all donations up to $5,000 from noon to 1 p.m.

630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye starts an hour early Wednesday at 2 p.m. J’lyn will have the second live auction item: a summer of country package worth $4,500.

It includes:

A private acoustic backyard concert by Aaron Goodvin

Catering for up to 40 people by Curbside Food Truck

General admission weekend passes for Big Valley Jamboree

General admission weekend passes for Country Thunder

1:45 Delivery weekend begins for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Delivery weekend begins for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous – Dec 12, 2020

Then, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Crosstown Chrysler Jeep Dodge will be matching donations up to $5,000.

The final power hour will see Sentinel Storage matching donations up to $5,000 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.