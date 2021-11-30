Stolen audio equipment and handguns recovered by Kelowna Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after it was reported stolen, thousands of dollars of audio equipment was recovered by the Kelowna Mounties, along with a couple of handguns.

During a Nov. 5 break-in at a construction site, police say $20,000 worth of audio equipment was stolen.

On Nov. 18, Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Gordon Drive where an earlier identified suspect was found. A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police also say they seized additional stolen audio equipment and two handguns.

“With the diligent work of the victim to locate their property, the RCMP members were able to identify the suspect and a location where the property would be located,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

“This investigation demonstrated that the Kelowna RCMP is able to use a variety of techniques to gather evidence and return the property to victims of crime.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges related to the stolen property and firearms will be recommended to BC Prosecution Services.