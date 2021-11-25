Menu

Crime

Man arrested after lengthy standoff in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 10:47 am
FILE. police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

An hours-long standoff at a Gordon Drive residence ended peacefully Wednesday night.

The Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of the Southeast District Critical Incident Program arrested a man at approximately 9:40 p.m., ending the lengthy standoff, RCMP said in a statement.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP find man’s body in portable toilet

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges may be pending. What prompted the high-profile police incident and what charges are pending remain to be seen.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents' Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents
Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents – Nov 2, 2021

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive near KLO.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption ‘from criminal perspective’

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing smoke canisters being deployed and RCMP members were using a loudspeaker to communicate with people inside the home. Others reported seeing windows broken.

In an earlier press release, RCMP said homes in the area had been evacuated and others had been asked to shelter in place for public safety.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene' RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene
RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene – Aug 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagArrest tagKelowna RCMP tagEvacuation tagStandoff tagGORDON DRIVE tagSoutheast District Critical Incident Program tag

