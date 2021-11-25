Man arrested after lengthy standoff in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An hours-long standoff at a Gordon Drive residence ended peacefully Wednesday night.

The Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of the Southeast District Critical Incident Program arrested a man at approximately 9:40 p.m., ending the lengthy standoff, RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges may be pending. What prompted the high-profile police incident and what charges are pending remain to be seen.

2:33 Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents – Nov 2, 2021

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive near KLO.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing smoke canisters being deployed and RCMP members were using a loudspeaker to communicate with people inside the home. Others reported seeing windows broken.

In an earlier press release, RCMP said homes in the area had been evacuated and others had been asked to shelter in place for public safety.

1:58 RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene – Aug 3, 2021