Kelowna RCMP find man’s body in portable toilet

RCMP has set up an investigation near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna where a body was discovered in a portable toilet early Monday morning.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said it’s too early to say whether the death is suspicious or not. More information may be available later in the day.

Around 8:17 a.m. Monday, the Mounties were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, where they found the body of a man.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit along with the BC Coroners Service are on the scene.

