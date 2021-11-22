Menu

News

Kelowna RCMP find man’s body in portable toilet

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:21 pm
A body was found in a porta potty near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A body was found in a porta potty near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

RCMP has set up an investigation near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna where a body was discovered in a portable toilet early Monday morning.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said it’s too early to say whether the death is suspicious or not. More information may be available later in the day.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna 3rd on national crime severity index: Statistics Canada' Kelowna 3rd on national crime severity index: Statistics Canada
Kelowna 3rd on national crime severity index: Statistics Canada – Jul 31, 2021

Around 8:17 a.m. Monday, the Mounties were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, where they found the body of a man.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit along with the BC Coroners Service are on the scene.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna man in custody after body discovered' Kelowna man in custody after body discovered
Kelowna man in custody after body discovered – Jun 17, 2021
