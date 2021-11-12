Kelowna RCMP to hold press conference on Remembrance Day disruption

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP will be holding a press conference on Friday, at 3 p.m., regarding the Remembrance Day disruption at City Park on Thursday morning.

During the unofficial event, a small group of people gathered to protest COVID-19 measures, using a microphone and speaker to do so.

The event was well attended, and many in the crowd immediately began shouting back at the female speaker, stating Remembrance Day wasn’t the place or time to air grievances.

The press conference will be live-streamed on BC1 plus Global BC and Global Okanagan Facebook pages.

Since the incident, many comments have been posted to Global’s Facebook page, with arguments going back and forth about free speech, health measures, what veterans fought for and etiquette.

Story continues below advertisement

Hours after the incident, Kelowna RCMP said it would be conducting an investigation into the disruption.

2:49 Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted

“Kelowna RCMP officers support a person or group’s right to protest, but, when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony, this is a step too far,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh.

“The Kelowna RCMP will be fully investigating this event to determine what offence, criminal or otherwise may have been committed and if appropriate the submission of charges or fines.”

This story will be updated as the press conference unfolds.

2:54 Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran on Remembrance Day disruption Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran on Remembrance Day disruption