Canada

‘Not the right time’: Anger in Kelowna, B.C. after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 3:49 pm
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna went from solemn to angry when a woman began speaking about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates.

A Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna went from solemn to angry when a woman began publicly speaking about COVID-19 and health mandates.

The ceremony took place at the cenotaph in City Park, with many in attendance.

After the ceremony had apparently concluded, a group set up its own microphone and speaker system near the cenotaph, with a woman then speaking against health measures.

Read more: Remembrance Day 2021 – BC Remembers Special

The crowd quickly reacted, with many yelling, asking her to leave and shut up, while others said this wasn’t the time or place to discuss health measures.

One man, with military medals on his jacket and pointing to them, said, “Hey, lady. Take a look at these. (Today) is not the (expletive) day.”

Another woman, also with military medals, approached the speaker and said, “How fricking dare you. This is not about you. This is about the veterans. You’re disgracing this ceremony. You’re a disgrace.”

Scaled-back Victory Square Remembrance Day ceremony pays tribute to veterans

Surrounded by a half dozen people at one point, the speaker said, “I’m fighting for the freedom that our soldiers died for. Have you forgotten?”

Arguments then began, with scores watching on in disbelief while others paid their respects by laying poppies in front of the cenotaph.

The crowd then began singing the national anthem, though the arguments continued.

Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance
