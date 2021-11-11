‘Not the right time’: Anger in Kelowna, B.C. after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted

Send this page to someone via email

A Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna went from solemn to angry when a woman began publicly speaking about COVID-19 and health mandates.

The ceremony took place at the cenotaph in City Park, with many in attendance.

After the ceremony had apparently concluded, a group set up its own microphone and speaker system near the cenotaph, with a woman then speaking against health measures.

The crowd quickly reacted, with many yelling, asking her to leave and shut up, while others said this wasn’t the time or place to discuss health measures.

One man, with military medals on his jacket and pointing to them, said, “Hey, lady. Take a look at these. (Today) is not the (expletive) day.”

Another woman, also with military medals, approached the speaker and said, “How fricking dare you. This is not about you. This is about the veterans. You’re disgracing this ceremony. You’re a disgrace.”

Surrounded by a half dozen people at one point, the speaker said, “I’m fighting for the freedom that our soldiers died for. Have you forgotten?”

Arguments then began, with scores watching on in disbelief while others paid their respects by laying poppies in front of the cenotaph.

The crowd then began singing the national anthem, though the arguments continued.

