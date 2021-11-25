Help needed to identify gas station robbery suspects: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are seeking public help in identifying two suspects involved in a gas station robbery on Monday night.

According to the RCMP, a man and a woman entered the gas station on Springfield Road around 11:30 p.m. and the man threatened the employee with a knife while the woman stood watch.

Police say this is the second time in a week that the gas station has been robbed, with the first incident taking place on Nov. 15, just after 1 a.m.

During the first incident, two men entered the store, one of which threatened the employee with a pipe.

RCMP say they are investigating a possible connection between the two robberies.

In both incidents, the suspects fled the store on foot toward Cooper Road with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

In the Nov. 22 robbery, the male suspect is described as being Caucasian, 20-30 years old and around six feet tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, gloves, a black toque and a blue medical mask.

In the Nov. 22 robbery, the female suspect is described as being 20-30 years old with a medium build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes and a long, black down-style jacket with fur trim around the hood.

Police hope that releasing video of the Nov. 22 robbery will help lead to the suspects being identified.

Anyone with information regarding these two robberies is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP robbery unit by emailing E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Further, police issued several tips for business owners to help prevent crime:

If employees are working into the night, ensure they are working in pairs.

Do frequent deposits and change the routines.

Limit entry points of the store to just one.

Control access by securing exterior doors and consider a buzz-in-only system.

Deter customers from entering with bags.

Lock up valuable assets.

Maintain visibility throughout the store.

Ensure cameras are functioning and are visible.

Use a security alarm system.

Use lighting strategically to light up the interior and exterior of your business.

“With the holiday season approaching, the Kelowna RCMP is encouraging businesses to implement extra security measures to protect their stores and their employees,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Gas stations, liquor stores and cannabis stores have been the target of robberies during the month of November.”

