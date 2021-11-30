Menu

Crime

Guelph teen arrested after threat found written on school washroom wall: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 11:40 am
Guelph police have arrested a 17-year-old male. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 17-year-old male. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested after a threatening message was found written on a washroom wall at a south end high school.

School administration contacted police late Monday afternoon to report the message, which threatened violence against students and teachers, police said.

Read more: Guelph teenager charged after personal support worker assaulted, police say

Police did not go into detail about what the message said, but it was also shared on various social media platforms.

On Tuesday, police announced that a 17-year-old male was arrested earlier that morning.

The service didn’t comment on charges the teen is facing but added the investigation is ongoing. Police also said there does not appear to be a safety concern at the school.

Police did not identify the school, but the Upper Grand District School Board confirmed it was a school within their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext 7174. Anonymous tips can be let with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

