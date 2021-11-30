Guelph teen arrested after threat found written on school washroom wall: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested after a threatening message was found written on a washroom wall at a south end high school.

School administration contacted police late Monday afternoon to report the message, which threatened violence against students and teachers, police said.

Police did not go into detail about what the message said, but it was also shared on various social media platforms.

On Tuesday, police announced that a 17-year-old male was arrested earlier that morning.

The service didn’t comment on charges the teen is facing but added the investigation is ongoing. Police also said there does not appear to be a safety concern at the school.

Police did not identify the school, but the Upper Grand District School Board confirmed it was a school within their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext 7174. Anonymous tips can be let with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Please see the board website for information regarding

