Guelph teenager charged after personal support worker assaulted: police

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested after a personal support worker was assaulted on Saturday.
Officers were called to a home in the city’s south end just after 9 a.m. after the victim called 911 to report that her client had smashed a glass over her head and threatened her with a knife.
Police said officers found the woman outside the home bleeding from a gash near her eye.
“The teen yelled at police from a bedroom window while holding a knife,” police said in a news release. “Officers were able to deescalate the situation and convinced the teen to drop the knife and come outside.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 15-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats. He will make a court appearance on Jan. 12.
