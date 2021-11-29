Guelph teenager charged after personal support worker assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a teenager has been arrested after a personal support worker was assaulted on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in the city’s south end just after 9 a.m. after the victim called 911 to report that her client had smashed a glass over her head and threatened her with a knife.

Police said officers found the woman outside the home bleeding from a gash near her eye.

“The teen yelled at police from a bedroom window while holding a knife,” police said in a news release. “Officers were able to deescalate the situation and convinced the teen to drop the knife and come outside.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats. He will make a court appearance on Jan. 12.

