Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parents’ safe stolen during daughter’s house party: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 9:15 am
Guelph police say they are investigating a theft following a house party. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they are investigating a theft following a house party. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a safe containing $5,000 worth of cash and jewelry is missing after a house party in the Kortright Hills neighbourhood.

Officers said the theft was reported Tuesday morning at a home in the area of Downey Road and Teal Drive.

Read more: Farm Boy confirms new Guelph location, opening spring 2022

In a news release, police said the homeowners were out of town Monday night and their 22-year-old daughter invited several friends over, but that she did not know all of the people who arrived.

“The next morning the female noticed her parents’ room had been ransacked and a small safe was missing from their closet,” police said.

“The safe contained more than $5,000 in cash and jewelry, as well as personal documents.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl' Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl
Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl – Nov 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagRobbery tagTheft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagHouse Party tagsafe stolen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers