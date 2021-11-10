Parents’ safe stolen during daughter’s house party: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a safe containing $5,000 worth of cash and jewelry is missing after a house party in the Kortright Hills neighbourhood.

Officers said the theft was reported Tuesday morning at a home in the area of Downey Road and Teal Drive.

In a news release, police said the homeowners were out of town Monday night and their 22-year-old daughter invited several friends over, but that she did not know all of the people who arrived.

“The next morning the female noticed her parents’ room had been ransacked and a small safe was missing from their closet,” police said.

“The safe contained more than $5,000 in cash and jewelry, as well as personal documents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

