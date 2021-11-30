Menu

Canada

Wolastoqey chiefs seeking compensation in new N.B. land title claim

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Chiefs of Six Wolastoqey First Nations communities say they’re suing feds, province' Chiefs of Six Wolastoqey First Nations communities say they’re suing feds, province
They say they want the court to recognize the Wolastoqey title to land in the province. As Tim Roszell explains, it’s a massive land claim taking in most of the western part of New Brunswick – Oct 5, 2020

The six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have filed a new version of their title claim, focusing on corporations such as N.B. power and forestry giant J.D. Irving that exploit resources on their traditional lands.

The new claim was filed today in New Brunswick’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Read more: Wolastoqey Nation filing lawsuit against N.B., Canada to seek Aboriginal land title

The companies named in the claim operate on about 20 per cent of the more than 50,000 square kilometres identified in the claim as traditional lands of the Wolastoqey in New Brunswick.

In their original claim filed last year, the communities were simply seeking title to the lands, while the new claim also seeks compensation from the Crown for allowing commercial operations on
their traditional land.

The chiefs say a ruling in favour of the Wolastoqey would allow forestry to continue, as long as corporations had an agreement with the local First Nation.

Read more: N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments

Kingsclear Chief Gabriel Atwin says the title claim does not seek to displace New Brunswickers from their homes and farms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
