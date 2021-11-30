Wolastoqey chiefs seeking compensation in new N.B. land title claim

Send this page to someone via email

The six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have filed a new version of their title claim, focusing on corporations such as N.B. power and forestry giant J.D. Irving that exploit resources on their traditional lands.

The new claim was filed today in New Brunswick’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

The companies named in the claim operate on about 20 per cent of the more than 50,000 square kilometres identified in the claim as traditional lands of the Wolastoqey in New Brunswick.

In their original claim filed last year, the communities were simply seeking title to the lands, while the new claim also seeks compensation from the Crown for allowing commercial operations on

their traditional land.

The chiefs say a ruling in favour of the Wolastoqey would allow forestry to continue, as long as corporations had an agreement with the local First Nation.

Kingsclear Chief Gabriel Atwin says the title claim does not seek to displace New Brunswickers from their homes and farms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.