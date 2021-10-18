Menu

Canada

N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 3:01 pm
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Brunswick’s six Wolastoqey chiefs are calling on the province’s new commissioner on systemic racism to take a stand against the provincial government’s ban on land acknowledgments.

Last week the province ordered government employees to stop referring to unceded or unsurrendered lands when speaking at public meetings.

Attorney General Hugh Flemming said the directive was in response to a lawsuit filed last year by the Wolastoqey communities claiming ownership of more than 60 per cent of the province.

Read more: Wolastoqey chiefs formally seek Saint John River name change

Tobique Chief Ross Perley said Monday commissioner Manju Varma, who is tasked with addressing systemic racism in New Brunswick, should intervene to ask the attorney general to stand down.

Reached in Moncton, Varma said it was the first she was hearing of the First Nations’ request.

She said it would be irresponsible for her to comment until she has a chance to speak with the chiefs and the government.

New Brunswick stirs controversy, orders to stop Indigenous land acknowledgements

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.

