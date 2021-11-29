COVID-19: Alberta’s vaccination records website works again; probe into possible privacy breach ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

The website Albertans must use to access their vaccination records is now back up and running while an investigation into whether a technical error on the site resulted in privacy breaches continues, according to Health Minister Jason Copping.

Copping provided the update during a news conference Monday afternoon that was meant to give Albertans the latest information on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The technical problem has since been resolved, and the updated QR code vaccine record is now available for print or download at alberta.ca/covidrecords,” he said.

Beginning Nov. 24, Albertans were supposed to be able to download a new version of their COVID-19 vaccine record QR code. However, hours after the codes were made available, the government shut down the website after problems were reported.

The new QR codes are being offered to Albertans planning to travel domestically and internationally and will meet federal travel requirements.

Copping said the investigation of the issue is exploring how many Albertans may have been affected if there was a privacy breach. Last week, the government said the problem “does not appear to be caused by a security breach to the system.”

“Protecting Albertans’ personal information is essential, and on behalf of the government of Alberta, I apologize… (for) this potential breach and I want to thank all Albertans for their patience while we worked to resolve this issue,” Copping said Monday.

“Additional checks are now in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Copping assured Albertans that the QR code record is “not connected to any other health or personal information.”

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we will update everyone once it is completed,” he said.