COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health to offer online session to discuss vaccine for children 5-11

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health will be offering a free online session regarding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine next month.

The live session beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 will be hosted by the health unit’s new medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott who will begin his new role on Dec. 1.

The session will air on the health unit’s YouTube channel

“Dr. Piggott is looking forward to connecting with parents, caregivers and youth and sharing the latest information on the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine,” said Donna Churipuy, the health unit’s director of programs.

“This will be one of his first opportunities to engage with the community and address the questions residents havea bout the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine as we work together to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.”

Story continues below advertisement

Piggott will be joined by local pediatrician Dr. Henry Ukpeh who will share his professional experience and knowledge of pediatric vaccinations to help parents and guardians make an informed choice about permitting their children ages five to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Their presentation will cover the latest updates on the vaccine rollout, an overview of the accine approved for use in children, and wrap up with a section on frequently asked questions.

The public is invited to ask their questions in advance as part of the online registration process. Online registration is available on www.eventbrite.ca and search for “5-11 COVID-19 Vaccine information Session.”

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — began COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 on Monday. In December, the health unit will host a number of vaccination clinics for children at several Peterborough County schools (outside of school hours).

Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Advertisement