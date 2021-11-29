Toronto man facing more than 100 charges in child luring investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing more than 100 charges in an ongoing child luring investigation, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said officers executed a search warrant in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough on Oct. 27.

Police allege a man used multiple online profiles “with usernames similar to those of popular child social media celebrities,” which he used to lure children into sending him sexual photos and videos.

Police said 35-year-old Jose Paolo Caoitan was arrested on Thursday and charged with numerous offences.

Caoitan was charged with 43 counts of luring a child, 18 counts of invitation to sexual touching, 25 counts of making child pornography, possessing child pornography, 25 counts of accessing child pornography, 23 counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and 23 counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

3:48 Battling online child sexual exploitation Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021