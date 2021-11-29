Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man facing more than 100 charges in child luring investigation: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 3:45 pm
Jose Paolo Caoitan, 35, is facing more than 100 charges. View image in full screen
Jose Paolo Caoitan, 35, is facing more than 100 charges. Handout / Toronto Police

A Toronto man is facing more than 100 charges in an ongoing child luring investigation, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said officers executed a search warrant in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough on Oct. 27.

Police allege a man used multiple online profiles “with usernames similar to those of popular child social media celebrities,” which he used to lure children into sending him sexual photos and videos.

Police said 35-year-old Jose Paolo Caoitan was arrested on Thursday and charged with numerous offences.

Read more: Man shot in drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood

Caoitan was charged with 43 counts of luring a child, 18 counts of invitation to sexual touching, 25 counts of making child pornography, possessing child pornography, 25 counts of accessing child pornography, 23 counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and 23 counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Battling online child sexual exploitation' Battling online child sexual exploitation
Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagChild Luring tagToronto Child Luring Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers