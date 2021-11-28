Menu

Comments

Crime

Man shot in drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 9:35 am
A man was shot multiple times in Roncesvalles late Saturday night. View image in full screen
A man was shot multiple times in Roncesvalles late Saturday night. Global News

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood late Friday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles for reports of gunshots at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said witnesses reported a white SUV fled the scene and that the gunshots were coming from its vicinity.

Trending Stories

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

