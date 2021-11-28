Man shot in drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood late Friday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles for reports of gunshots at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said witnesses reported a white SUV fled the scene and that the gunshots were coming from its vicinity.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE:

– Adult male victim taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics with serious injuries

– Ongoing investigation, scene will be closed off for vehicle/pedestrian traffic

– Any info please call 416 808 1100 or CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2021

