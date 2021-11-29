Man in hospital, another arrested after weekend shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
They say officers were called to a home on Linden Avenue on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. after several people reported hearing a shooting.
Officers found a 38-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
They say a 52-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
