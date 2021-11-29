Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in hospital, another arrested after weekend shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 9:46 am
Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident. View image in full screen
Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were called to a home on Linden Avenue on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. after several people reported hearing a shooting.

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener, police say

Officers found a 38-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trending Stories

Police say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

They say a 52-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener shooting tagWaterloo shooting tagLinden Avenue Kitchener tagKitchener shooting Linden Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers