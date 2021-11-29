Man in hospital, another arrested after weekend shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were called to a home on Linden Avenue on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. after several people reported hearing a shooting.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

They say a 52-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.